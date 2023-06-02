CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– US Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced that $492,097 will go towards the preservation of the historic Shepherdstown Battlefield.
According to Capito, the funding was provided by the National Park Service’s American Battlefield Protection Program. The funding supports the preservation of 149.6 acres of the battlefield.
“The preservation of battlefields is an important aspect of maintaining our country’s history, and I’m encouraged to see NPS providing funds to do just that in West Virginia. Protecting the Shepherdstown Battlefield will help generations to come learn about West Virginia’s formation in 1863, and the role our state has played in the foundation of our nation.”Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia Senator (R)