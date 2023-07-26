GHENT, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia was originally proposed to be named Kanawha after the Native American tribe and river.

According to History.com, when West Virginia was beginning to secede from Virginia, a convention was held in Wheeling in 1861 to decide the name of the Mountain State.

The first proposed name for the state was Kanawha after the Native American tribe and for the large river that flows through Charleston and several other areas, and the state was initially set to have only 39 counties. The constitution was finalized in 1862, but it was decided to name the new state West Virginia.

