GHENT, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia’s state firearm provided the United States with major military advancements years after its creation.

Gun manufacturer, John H. Hall, designed the first breechloading firearm in the US, and contributed to the ability to use interchangeable parts. This rifle would come to be known as the M1819 single-shot breech-loading rifle

According to guns.com, Hall’s legendary rifle was designed to speed up the loading process for US soldiers to give them a higher rate of fire in battle. Though the rifle had many flaws, it was revolutionary in how it was able to use interchangeable parts.

Hall’s chamber is separate from the rest of the barrel and can be loaded from the muzzle end. Technically, the Hall was not a breechloader, but a short barrel/chamber that is retractable and can line up with the longer barrel when closed. It was able to speed up the loading the loading process, and was used during several conflicts like the Seminole, Blackhawk, and Mexican-American Wars, as well as being used on both sides during the Civil War.

Interestingly enough, Hall set up shop to work on his creation in West Virginia’s very own Harper’s Ferry. Since Harper’s Ferry was the location of the US Armory and Arsenal, it was also used as the main manufacturer/innovator of firearms in the US. Hall’s accomplishment of designing interchangeable parts was documented in his letter to Secretary of War John C. Calhoun in 1822, stating:

“I have succeeded in an object which has hitherto completely baffled all the endeavors of those who have heretofore attempted it – I have succeeded in establishing methods for fabricating arms exactly alike, and with economy, by the hands of common workmen, and in such manner as to ensure a perfect observance of any established model.” John H. Hall

Though today Hall’s rifle is rarely seen, and that now the use of interchangeable parts seems simple to us; the early 19 Century saw this rifle as revolutionary as it gets.

If you would like to learn more about this legendary rifle, visit Harper’s Ferry Hall Rifle: An introduction of interchangeable parts :: Guns.com.