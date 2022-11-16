BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – One of the most hotly debated topics during the cold winter season is when the best time to put up a Christmas tree really is.

According to tradition, Christmas trees have always gone up on the first day of the Christian season of Advent, which falls on the fourth Sunday prior to Christmas. This year, that date is November 27, 2022.

Despite the exactness of this date, not everyone follows it. Plenty of people who put up Christmas trees are not Christians, and even those who are sometimes don’t follow the tradition by the book.

New research conducted by Confused.com found that 47% of people put decorations up between the 1st and 10th of December, with 62% saying December is when the Christmas season officially starts. That leaves 53% of people who put their trees up earlier than December 1.

There may be some science to back up decorating early as well. While tradition holds that Advent is the season for decorating, Psychologists have found that decorating early can make you happier.

Unilad reported in 2017 that people who decorate earlier are simply tapping into the excitement of the holidays before the rest of us — which makes them happier. This report was supported by Psychologist Deborah Serani

“It does create that neurological shift that can produce happiness,” she said. “I think anything that takes us out of our normal habituation, the normal day in, day out … signals our senses, and then our senses measure if it’s pleasing or not.” Psychologist Deborah Serani

In addition to the Christmas spirit coming early with early decorations, stress can be lowered too. In the same Confused.com survey 33% of the people who decorate early say it relieves some of the extra holiday stress that is caused by the busy time.

Any tree expert has a third viewpoint about when trees should go up.

Regardless of whether you put your tree up before December or during, it’s sure to get you in the holiday spirit for Christmas or any other winter holiday. Is there a correct time to put up a tree for the holidays? Probably not, but everyone has their own answer.