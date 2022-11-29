CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s annual “Joyful Night” celebration is returning to the State Capitol Complex this Saturday.

Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice are welcoming all West Virginians to the event, set for 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2022, at the State Capitol Complex in Charleston. The governor’s office says musical performances from the Cabell Midland High School Marching Knights and the Capital High School V.I.P.s will begin at 5:30 p.m. on the Lincoln Plaza, which is located on the south side of the Complex.

At 6 p.m., on the South Steps of the Capitol, the governor and first lady will light the State Christmas Tree. This year’s tree was donated by Morgantown Christmas Tree Farmer Jim Rockis.

Festivities will continue across the Complex after the tree lighting for those attending in person, according to the governor’s office. Visitors will also be able to view trees decorated in honor of Gold Star Mothers, Armed Forces members and First Responders in the West Rotunda where the Red Cross will also have a table with a card for military members who are currently serving.

The governor’s office says guests will also be able to view the winners of the first lady’s West Virginia Student Ornament Competition and Christmas Bows crafted by artists across the state in the Culture Center’s Great Hall where light refreshments will also be served.

For those viewing the celebration on television or online, the Justices will be reading “Frosty the Snowman” and giving a virtual tour of the trees in the West Rotunda. First Lady Justice will also announce the winners of the Student Ornament Contest and unveil trees decorated with the ornaments made by students.

The Joyful Night celebration will be broadcast through West Virginia Public Broadcasting, and you can find your local station here. The broadcasts will also be available online through the governor and first lady’s YouTube, Twitter and Facebook accounts.