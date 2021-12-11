Shade Tree Car Club of Beckley warns people of drunk driving during the holidays

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Santa Claus is coming to town and he came a bit early this year.

The Shade Tree Club of Beckley held their annual Hot Rodd Santa event on Saturday, December 11.

Kris Kringle pulled up to the Beckley Plaza Mall in his newest and nicest sleigh. People got the chance to get their picture taken with Ol Saint Nick.

“It seems to be that there is an increase in social gatherings and parties and want to be together so there is a lot more drinking and shade tree wants to heavily influence the community not to drink and drive,” said Stephanie French the vice president of Shade Tree Car Club.

If you were not able to get a ribbon and would still like one you can get one from any member of the Shade Tree car club.