Breaking News
Bluefield Police investigating armed robbery
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

US, refugee Olympic teams more prominent in Tokyo parade

Japan 2020
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Saturday, July 30, 2016 file photo, members of the Refugee Olympic Team pose for a photo in front of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The United States and refugee Olympic teams will take more prominent places in the athlete parade at the 2020 Tokyo Games opening ceremony, it was announced Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. The International Olympic Committee says the procession order is changing to give certain teams extra prominence. The refugee team will enter the Tokyo stadium 2nd after Greece. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, file)

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The United States and refugee Olympic teams will take more prominent places in the athlete parade at the opening ceremony for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

The International Olympic Committee says the procession order is changing to give certain teams extra prominence.

Following Olympic tradition, Greece’s team leads the parade on July 24.

After Tuesday’s decision by the IOC executive board, the refugee team will come second instead of the first nation by alphabetical order, Afghanistan.

The IOC also wants to promote future Olympic host nations by placing them immediately before the current host, which traditionally closes the parade.

In Tokyo, the final three teams marching in will be: the U.S., which hosts the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics; France, hosting in 2024 in Paris; and finally Japan.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Local volunteer group helps deployed families for Christmas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local volunteer group helps deployed families for Christmas"

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley sends Christmas greeting to the community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley sends Christmas greeting to the community"

Investigation underway after fatal shooting in Fayette County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigation underway after fatal shooting in Fayette County"

Local swimmer pushes for new Greenbrier County Aquatic Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local swimmer pushes for new Greenbrier County Aquatic Center"

Local businesses learn how to promote on Facebook

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local businesses learn how to promote on Facebook"

Heroes 4 Hire holds fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heroes 4 Hire holds fundraiser"