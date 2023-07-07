BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — There are two openings for full time Laborer at the Board of Public Works for the City of Beckley.

Physical labor will be involved with this position.

The following are details for the position:

The starting pay is $12.00 an hour.

Medical, dental, vision, life, and pension are offered with the position.

High School Diploma or GED is required.

If applying, you must successfully complete drug and background checks. You can apply in person at Public Works office located at 401 Adair Street in Beckley. The full job description will be available when applying at the office.

The City of Beckley is an EEO employer.