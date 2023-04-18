HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The Hinton Railroad Museum has a great opportunity for anyone who is 55 years or older.
The museum is hiring for 2 part time employees at 25 hours a week. The pay rate is $8.75 an hour. The income will not affect anyone’s monthly check at all.
Requirements:
- 55 years or older
- Driver’s license or I.D.
- Social security number
- Social security check from 12/21-1/22
- Veteran
Household Income:
- 1: $14,580-$18,225
- 2: $19,720-$24,650
For more information about this position, please call 304-466-3255 or 304-890-3554.