HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The Hinton Railroad Museum has a great opportunity for anyone who is 55 years or older.

The museum is hiring for 2 part time employees at 25 hours a week. The pay rate is $8.75 an hour. The income will not affect anyone’s monthly check at all.

Requirements:

55 years or older

Driver’s license or I.D.

Social security number

Social security check from 12/21-1/22

Veteran

Household Income:

1: $14,580-$18,225

2: $19,720-$24,650

For more information about this position, please call 304-466-3255 or 304-890-3554.