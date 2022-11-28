WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier County Department of Homeland Security & Emergency Management and 911 Center is accepting resumes and applications for the position of 911 Center Emergency Telecommunicator, or 911 Dispatcher.

Under the supervision of the Shift Supervisor, the Emergency Telecommunicator (911 Dispatcher) serves as a means of communication between the citizen and the first responder and/or public safety agencies like police, fire, and rescue. This work includes utilization of a variety of communications and technology platforms, such as the Computer Aided Dispatch System, the WEAPONS System, the National Criminal Information System, and many other information systems and technology platforms that are operated through the use of computer systems.

Employees that are considered for employment must pass a background check, including a clean driving record. The applicant must also own a valid driver’s license.

If you or anyone you know is interested in applying for this position, please submit a resume to the 911 Center Deputy Director. After your resume is sent, an agency employment application will be forwarded to you for completion.

All resumes and agency applications must be received by Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

Any questions should be directed to Ms. Misty Hitchcock, Deputy Director 911 Center Manager, at (304)-647-7911.

To learn more about the agency, the work environment, and the application process, please visit http://www.greenbriercountyhsem.org/.