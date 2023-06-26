CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– WorkForce West Virginia announced the next date for their virtual job fair series.

According to information from WorkForce WV, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, will be the next date for the virtual job fair series for all who are either looking for a job or employers in need of employees. The virtual fair will last from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

“We invite all West Virginia employers and job seekers to participate in the July Virtual Job Fair… We have seen a great deal of success with these job fairs since they began last October and are excited to announce updated hours for these events, which are now scheduled from 1:00 until 3:30 pm on the first Wednesday of each month. Job seekers can log in at their convenience and participate wherever they have an Internet connection.” Scott Adkins, Commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia

These virtual job fairs will allow job seekers to apply, chat, video chat, and even interview with employers virtually.

“Through these Virtual Job Fairs, job seekers can speak with West Virginia employers, submit resumes and learn more about the fantastic opportunities available to start a new job or advance an existing career, right here in the Mountain State.” James Bailey, Secretary of the WV Department of Commerce.

If you would like to participate, job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and have a background that is free of clutter and distractions. The Job Fair portal offers features like a Job Seeker Training video, a list of the participating employers, and channels for those who attend to register/log in.

Anyone who is interested in registering for this event can click here.