PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Princeton Police Department is now recruiting certified and probationary police officers.

Among the many benefits are:

Overtime available

Annual pay raises

Police pension plan after 20 years of service

100% medical, dental, and vision insurance

Life insurance

Take home vehicles

Vacation, sick, and holidays

Free employee gym membership

Task Force, Detective Bureau, K9, QRT, SWAT Team, and School Resource Officer

There is a $10,000 sign-on bonus for anyone who decides to join. Probationary Officers make $41,500 annually, while Certified Officers make $42,640 annually.

Applications can be picked up Monday through Friday from 8:30 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. at the Municipal Complex located at 800 Bee Street, Princeton, West Virginia 24740.

For more information, call the Department’s Main Office at 304-387-5000, Ext. #0 for the Operator.