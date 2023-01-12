HINTON, WV (WVNS) — If you are interested in looking for a new job, pick up an application for Deputy Sheriff at the Summers County Clerks Office.

Applications will be available until February 15, 2023. It is mandatory for applicants to complete a physical agility test as well as a written exam. These will be posted at a later date. Background checks and psychological exams will also be required.

Applications for Animal/Litter Control and Process Server are also available. Applications are available at the Summers County Tax Office. Applicants do not have to complete any physical or written exam and do not have to attend the academy’s basic police officer course.

You must pick up the correct application for the the position you wish to pursue. Your application will not be considered if you choose the wrong one for the position you would like to be hired for. The applications are different.

Please thoroughly read the flyer for information.