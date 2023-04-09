TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A series of salad kits sold in grocery stores have been recalled due to listeria concerns, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA said the Fresh Express Incorporated salad kits were found to have listeria during a random sample test by the Georgia Department of Agriculture.

According to the company, the salad kits are no longer being sold and have already expired. However, they were sent to retail stores across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

No illnesses have been reported as of publication time.

The information on the kits’ brands and codes can be found in the table below.

Brand Product Ounce UPC Codes Product Code Use-By Date Distribution States Fresh Express Caesar Chopped Kit 9.40 00071279309194 G075 4/2/2023 FL, GA, NC, SC Fresh Express Chopped Kit Chipotle Cheddar 11.3 00071279306049 G075 4/2/2023 FL, GA, NC, SC, VA Publix Makoto Honey Ginger Salad Kit 8.75 00071279309194 G075 3/31/2023 Fl, GA, NC

Listeria can cause symptoms like high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea among healthy individuals. However, infections can be deadly in children, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems.

To get a refund for the kits, call the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at (800) 242-5472 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time, or contact the store from which the kit was purchased.