CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Side-by-sides are being recalled due to a possible fire hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Polaris is recalling certain RZR Pro XP 4 Premium, Sport and Ultimate UTVs.

This follows a Polaris snowmobile recall last month, also due to a potential fire hazard.

There have been five reports of the impacted side-by-sides leaking fuel at the fuel tank’s fuel pump assembly joint, but the CPSC said that because it’s in close proximity to a hot surface, the fuel leak poses a fire hazard.

According to the CPSC, certain VINs of Model Years 2021 and 2022 in the four-seat configuration in colors black, white, orange, green and graphite are impacted by the recall. They were sold nationwide between March 2021 and August 2022.

Recalled Model Year 2021 Polaris RZR Pro XP 4 Premium. Recalled Model Year 2021 Polaris RZR Pro XP 4 Ultimate. Recalled Model Year 2021 Polaris RZR Pro XP 4 Sport. Some examples of the recalled side-by-sides. Credit: Consumer Product Safety Commission.

To check the model name and VIN number, look on the vehicle’s frame in the left rear wheel well. The VINs impacted are listed on Polaris’ website.

Recalled Polaris RZR Recreational Off-Road Vehicle VIN Location. Credit: Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The company is available by phone at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online.