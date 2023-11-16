CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services (DHHR) released more information regarding the nationwide applesauce pouch recall.

The recall was made due to elevated lead levels in WanaBana, Schnucks, and Weis-brand apple cinnamon pouches. The pouches were sold nationwide online and through physical retail in stores like Amazon and Dollar Tree.

According to the CDC, a total of 22 kids across 14 states have become sick due to lead from the recalled pouches. Only children aged 1 to 3 were affected as of November 16, 2023.

While the West Virginia DHHR says there are no obvious immediate symptoms, it still could become fatal if not recognized and treated. The FDA said parents should be on the lookout if your child has a headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, and anemia when it comes to short term symptoms.

Short Term Symptoms (FDA) Anemia

Vomiting

Headache

Abdominal Pain Long Term Symptoms (FDA) Lethargy

Fatigue

Muscle Aches & Pains

Constipation

Concentration struggles

Tremor

Weight Loss

Prolonged Headache

Both the West Virginia DHHR and CDC encouraged parents to take their children to their medical provider and ask about a blood lead test.

Parents who wish to report a child becoming sick after eating the recalled applesauce pouches can call the West Virginia Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program at (304) 558-5388 or toll-free at 1-800-642-8522.