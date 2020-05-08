2020 Lilly Reunion cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS) — Generations gather every year in Flat Top for the Lilly Family Reunion, but this time, an uninvited guest spoiled the clan’s plans. Reunion President Darrell Lilly and board members decided to cancel this year’s reunion due to the coronavirus.

“With the way that it’s going, it’s going to be a while before it calms down,” Lilly said.

At around the beginning of May, organizers usually start searching for advertisers to sponsor the reunion. But Lilly said they did not want to add any financial strain for businesses struggling from the economic downturn due to the pandemic.

“It’d be kind of unfair to go to a lot of the business right now, because a lot of them are closed,” Lilly said. “[During] this rough time, it’s not good to go ask for an ad.”

From a health and safety standpoint, thousands from at least 25 states usually flock to Flat Top for it, which raised alarm bells for those with the reunion, given the outbreak.

“It’s just too many people,” Lilly said. “You can’t keep them separated and… it’s just not safe to do that.”

If allowed, Lilly said they might have a small get-together of around 30 to 50 people on the original set date of the reunion.