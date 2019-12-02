A forgotten danger: Frozen pipes in freezing temperatures

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — When it is below freezing and you start to worry about icy roads and bundling up in more layers, you will also want to keep your pipes in mind. When the outside temperature reaches 32 degrees or below, your pipes are at risk for freezing and bursting.

Jerry Smalls is a local plumber who owns companies Beckley Plumbing and Mountaineer Plumbing.

“Your water will freeze and then expand inside of the pipes and no matter what kind of pipes you have, copper pipes or PVC,” Smalls said.

Not only will your family have to do without water until a plumber comes, pipes that burst can cost you hundreds to thousands of dollars.

“The damages can be substantial. If you have a pipe that bursts upstairs above your living room, and it leaks all over your entertainment system, then you could be into thousands of dollars,” Smalls said.

There is some maintenance things you can do to prevent your pipes from freezing. The best thing you can do is let your faucets drip and open your cabinet doors to get the warm air to your pipes. You will also want to keep your thermostat at a minimum of 55 in every room. Even if you leave your home for the weekend, never turn off your heat. But if your pipes do freeze, you will want to act immediately and call your plumber.

“When your pipes freeze the first thing you should do is turn your water off,” Smalls said.