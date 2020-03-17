Accident on I-77 closes one lane near Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — There is one lane of traffic closed down on the West Virginia Turnpike on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The accident happened around 1 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-77 near Mile Marker 44. That is the Harper Road exit in Beckley.

Details on what led to the accident were not released. State Troopers said the accident involved a tractor-trailer. There is no word whether or not anyone is injured.

Travelers are advised to expect delays or find alternate routes to their destinations.