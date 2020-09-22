ACE Adventure Resort employee provides tips on kayaking safety

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — After a kayaker was lost on a river in Fayette County over the weekend, experts are reminding people about water safety.

Although the missing kayaker was found, ACE Adventure Resort Sales Manager, Bradley Scott, still wants to warn those who want to get out on the water. He said it is important to have a flotation device, or life jacket, in your kayak. It is also important to have a whistle and a communication device with you if possible. Scott stressed to never kayak alone, and to know the path you are taking.

“I would say, like so many sports, kayaking has inherent risks. But if you prepare yourself, reach out to instruction, go with someone who’s experienced, you can mitigate those risks so that you can have a wonderful experience on the water, which is what everyone wants when they go kayaking,” Scott said.

If you need any instruction on which river you are kayaking, employees say they are happy to help.