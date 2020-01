BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Educators at Beckley Elementary School are asking for the community’s help in donating items to stop germs from spreading inside the school.



Administrators took to Facebook Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 asking for spray Lysol, Clorox wipes, and tissues. With kids heading back to school during flu season, these items can help stop sickness from spreading.

The school also posted the flu and strep are highly contagious.