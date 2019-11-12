After 30 years of service, Widener Ambulance passes the torch

NORTHFORK, WV (WVNS) — It was a staple in the community, known for helping people across McDowell County, but on Thursday they gave their final sign off.

Widener ambulance officially closed on Nov. 7, 2019 after 30 years of service. Eric Childress worked for the company for seven years, and was emotional to see it end.

“They’ve become family with the community, to the point that people would actually call us directly instead of calling 911, and it’s still like that.,” said Childress.

Jimmy Widener was the owner of the ambulance service and passed away not too long ago, which is why the family gave up the business. But Eric said Jimmy was the reason the “Widener boys” never wanted to leave the company.

“He was such a great guy. I always told anybody, and everybody, if anybody made it to heaven it was Jimmy. I mean, he was a saint,” Childress said.

Once Eric signed off for Widener, the EMTS officially started working for STAT EMS, out of the same station. They hope to carry on Jimmy’s legacy, by caring for the patients of their local community, the same way they did under the Widener name.

“I just want to continue serving these people, even though the name changed, and our truck changed, like I said I want to honor Jimmy’s memory. I want to see the patients that we had, under Widener’s continue to be taken care of, I want to see these guys that came from Widener’s be able to succeed.”