Alderson community reacts to high water levels

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — When the levels of the Greenbrier River start to rise, people living in Alderson start to watch. Some people told 59News the level of the river is concerning to them, but for Judy Hoover, she said she has lived through several floods and feels prepared.

“Our mayor Travis called, he and I talked earlier because we are in charge of the Community Center and he told me ‘I’ll call you if we need it,’ and I’m sitting in here cross-stitching, so you know how worried I am,” Hoover said.

She said her home sits higher than most of her neighbors’ homes.

“I worry more about the neighbors because other houses sit a little lower than ours so, when I do start seeing it start to come across the road, I do start to worry about other people,” Hoover said.

Hoover’s neighbors, Harley and Michelle Adkins, said they are taking their two boys and getting out of Alderson. They said they would rather be safe than sorry.

“We just have the kids out to be safe so we don’t get stuck,” Michelle said.

Robert “Hoppy” Hopkins lives closer to the Community Center than the river, but there was some high water outside his home. He said he does not plan to evacuate, but has his own plan in place to keep himself out of harm’s way.

“What I do is just go upstairs, most of the time it doesn’t get upstairs in my house so I take a boat and I go down here and I step out of the boat onto the balances and I go into the house,” Hoppy said. “When the river goes down, I come on back out of the house.”

While each person has their own plan and their own concerns, all agree it is important to help each other out, especially when difficult times come.