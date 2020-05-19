Alzheimer’s support groups go virtual

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – For many living with Alzheimer’s disease, being able to predict a day’s events provides a sense of security. Lose that routine, and you lose the security for patients as well as caregivers.

So during the pandemic, the Alzheimer’s Association is trying to help keep patients and caregivers on the right track.

“We have had increased calls about how ‘my mom is now wandering at night’ or ‘my dad is upset and I can’t calm him down’ so we just try to give practical tips on keeping on a schedule and keeping normal as best as possible,” says Teresa Morris, West Virginia program director of the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Alzheimer’s Association of West Virginia is now 100% virtual and holds two support groups each week. All tips are given online.

“It’s been kind of cool because they want to see their friends just like I do, just like you do. So it’s been a really good thing,” Morris says.

Between Facebook lives and live PowerPoint presentations with colleagues and caregivers, Morris says she has found new ways to be creative and keep everyone informed.

So far, going virtual has shown positive results. For more information, visit the Alzheimer’s Association’s website.