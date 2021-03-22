American Legion holds bingo to benefit local veterans

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A fun night with friends, and a chance to help local veterans? Bingo! We got an event for you.

The American Legion in Beckley hosts Bingo every Monday night. All proceeds benefit local veteran programs in the community.

Organizer Ellis Vest said local veterans need the money more than ever because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re all struggling. We are all struggling because of the pandemic, even more so now than we’ve ever seen. The need is greater now than ever,” Vest said.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo starts promptly at 6:30 p.m. There are raffles you can contribute to, and a chance to win $500. There is no need to sign up, you can just walk into the American Legion in Beckley.