Annual blood drive held in honor of Ghent explosion victims

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — People felt the “boom” from miles away. But the tragedy, was felt by almost everyone who heard the story.

Thirteen years ago an explosion killed five people and injured many. The town of Ghent was turned upside down, but they came together to help the families of the ones who died.

Hazel Burroughs is the wife of Fred Burroughs, one of the victims lost in the explosion.

“They were there for the families. Raleigh County, Cool Ridge, Ghent, Shady, West Virginia in general were all so good to us and were right there with us. And if we can do anything to give back to them and say thank you, that’s what we want to do,” Burroughs said.

Now, they want to be the ones to give back. Every year, they hold a blood drive on the anniversary of the disaster.

“There’s not a whole lot that we can do that will help everyone. But having a blood drive helps everybody,” Burroughs said.

People came out to the Ghent Volunteer Fire Department to either donate to a good cause or to remember the people who lost their lives in the tragedy.

Sue Baldwin was one of the people who donated blood at the drive.

“I try to come every time they are here to help the community and try to repay a little bit of what happened to the people here and show my appreciation for what they gave and their families,” Baldwin said.

Helping save lives in honor of those who lost theirs.