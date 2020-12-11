Annual ‘Tie One On’ Event encourages safety during holiday season

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — One thousand ribbons for each county. One thousand chances to make safe choices this holiday season. The Tie One On event is a reminder to not drink and drive during the holidays.

Greg Puckett, the Executive Director of Community Connections, and numerous others joined together Friday via Zoom. Representatives from each county talked about how they are spreading ‘Tie One On’ awareness in their communities.

“Tying something on, it signifies the willingness to act not only a certain way, have a certain behavior for ourselves, but also that we encourage others to have that behavior. Because it’s so important to remind everybody because we all get busy and bogged down by the holidays,” said Puckett.

This is the first year the event happened virtually, but Puckett said the message was still the same.

“Each year, for the last 15 years, we started this back when we were in Bluefield. When we had representation from Mothers Against Drunk Driving to really take this ribbon, one exactly like this. Tie it on your car door, tie it on your bumper, tie it on your antenna, and basically just serve as a reminder that we want people to be safe, secure, happy, healthy and just unified at the holidays,” said Puckett.

The counties involved are McDowell, Wyoming, Mercer, Summers, Monroe, Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Webster, Pocahontas and Greenbrier.

People in Pocahontas County are making tumblers with a ribbon and printed reminder to stay safe. People in Fayette county made bags with ribbons and information pamphlets. Those in Summers County are adding a local Students Against Destructive Decisions chapter.

Tie One On organizers say it is a small gesture that could save a life.