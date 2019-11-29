Appalachian Coal Town Christmas Festival is back

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)- If you’re looking for a little holiday fun after all your Black Friday shopping, the Appalachian Coal Town Christmas Festival opens this weekend. Starting Friday, November 29, 2019, the festival will be open from 5 to 9 each night and will end December 7, 2019.

City of Beckley Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker said the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and Youth Museum are offering some Christmas fun for the next two weekends.

“We have caroling in the church and a marshmallow roast and we have tours underground and the property is decorated. We probably have a hundred thousand lights on the property,” Baker said.

The festival has become a tradition for people living in Beckley over the last two decades, but this year, Baker said they’ve added an activity to shake things up a little.

“We wanted to do something special. We always toyed with the idea of an ice rink and it’s been very popular,” she said.

Alexis McKinney and Jadyn Ballengee are students in Beckley. They are off for Thanksgiving break and were able to grab a pair of skates and have a little fun on Friday at the ice rink.

“It’s really fun!” Jadyn said.

“It’s really fun and I like how it’s really close by so you don’t have to drive like an hour away,” Alexis said.

This ice skating rink has little buddy pushers to help skate around, so nobody has to be a professional to hop on the rink. Even if skating isn’t for you, Leslie Baker said there will be something everyone can enjoy through the festival.

“Oh it’s exciting to be able to bring this stuff to the citizens of Beckley, we decorate here. People come to really come through the park and see all the lights and to have the Christmas festivities and all the stuff that goes on at the Youth Museum, it’s just a ton of family fun,” she said.

Ticket prices for the festival are $12 an adult and $10 for children. For more information, call either (304)-256-1747 or (304)-252-3730.