April is Autism Awareness Month

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — During the month of April, the nation highlights a disorder that affects many people. Autism is a spectrum disorder, meaning there are many characteristics and types.

Currently, Autism Speaks estimates roughly one in 54 children have autism.

Kelly Elkins is the Community Resource Facilitator at Mountain State Centers for Independent Living. She said it is important to bring awareness to this disorder because you never know who may have it.

“Autism is different for different individuals. Sometimes it can be seen as a hidden disability that people may not know that someone has this disability,” Elkins said.