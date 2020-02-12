Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Army veteran runs for Summers County Sheriff

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

59News Online

Top Stories February 12th

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Stories February 12th"

HINTON,WV (WVNS) — Six people from Summers County are running for Sheriff.

David Meadows is one of the democratic candidates. He grew up in Brooks and raised his three kids in Hinton. Meadows spent six years in the army and then worked for the West Virginia national guard.

“I’m more or less a people person. I care about the needs of others. I just feel like I could help a lot of people. I’ve probably been in more homes in Summers County then anyone else so I know the people,” Meadows said.

He hopes to focus his work on combating the drug problem if elected.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

New trail organization forming in Southern West Virginia

Thumbnail for the video titled "New trail organization forming in Southern West Virginia"

Greenbrier County Commissioners approve Business and Inventory tax resolution

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier County Commissioners approve Business and Inventory tax resolution"

New donut shop opens in Mercer County

Thumbnail for the video titled "New donut shop opens in Mercer County"

Local boy wins computer science competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local boy wins computer science competition"

United Way brings awareness to hotline

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Way brings awareness to hotline"

Greenbrier County approves second amendment resolution

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier County approves second amendment resolution"

Par 59

More Par59
WVNS 59News