Army veteran runs for Summers County Sheriff

HINTON,WV (WVNS) — Six people from Summers County are running for Sheriff.

David Meadows is one of the democratic candidates. He grew up in Brooks and raised his three kids in Hinton. Meadows spent six years in the army and then worked for the West Virginia national guard.

“I’m more or less a people person. I care about the needs of others. I just feel like I could help a lot of people. I’ve probably been in more homes in Summers County then anyone else so I know the people,” Meadows said.

He hopes to focus his work on combating the drug problem if elected.