ATV companies looking forwarding to reopening Hatfield McCoy Trails

BLUEWELL, WV (WVNS) — Crazy Mountain Cycles owner, Matt Bullis, said spring is typically a busy time of the year for ATV trails, but the pandemic changed this year’s business.

Right now, the Hatfield McCoy Trails are closed due to COVID-19 concerns. Crazy Mountain Cycle is just one of the many ATV companies impacted by the closures. Bullis said the trails provide a big boost to the local economy.

“The grocery store beside us, the restaurant across the street, it affects all of us. So West Virginia relies on that tourism a lot and we need it open immediately,” Bullis said.

Bullis said he is not sure when his business will reopen.

