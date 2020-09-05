ATV-involved accident sends one to hospital

NIMITZ, WV (WVNS) — One person is in the hospital after an ATV-involved accident in Summers County.

Dispatchers got the call at 6:23 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 for an wreck on Broomstraw Ridge Road near Nimitz. West Virginia State troopers, Nimitz Volunteer firefighters, and Summers County EMS responded to the scene, where a car collided with an ATV.

One person was injured and had to be flown to a local hospital. The extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

The road was temporarily closed, but is now reopened.