Auto service centers, body shops remain open as essential businesses during COVID-19 pandemic

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — With the stay at home order in place, essential workers are still hitting their daily commute and those needing groceries head to the store, which is why business is in full throttle at some auto body shops and service centers.

So far, such businesses, like Bud Fox’s Body Shop & Towing, saw a steady flow of customers before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since they provide necessary vehicle maintenance, they are deemed essential by Gov. Jim Justice’s stay-at-home order.

“It’s a great privilege to keep people on the road, especially essential people, like EMS crews,” said Mike Fox, manager of Bud Fox’s.

For those still hitting the road, Fox recommended continuously checking vehicle fluids, making sure the battery is in operating order, and keeping the gas tank filled up.

“You want to make sure you have the right amount of fuel,” Fox said. “In case you have to sit in idle for a while, you do have enough to get to your destination.”

As for safety, Fox explained his crew members wear gear, especially gloves, around steering wheels, shifter knobs and door handles. They still follow such protocol even if a customer tells them they cleaned their vehicle prior to showing up at the shop.

“We still take that extra step to do what we need to do to protect our employees as well,” Fox said.

Not all auto service centers and body shops may be open during the pandemic. If you need an appointment, check in with your local mechanic if they can arrange one.