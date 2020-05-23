Backyard pool sales see an increase due to COVID-19

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Even though Governor Justice announced pools can open this summer, many pools in the area are choosing not to. This means that pool distributing companies are seeing an increase in sales.

Ideal Distributing in Beckley has seen more business since COVID-19 started, selling pools and hot tubs. They have also seen an increase in sales for cleaning and chemical supplies. Testing the water and making sure the chemicals are balanced is extra important during this time.

“Since the pools, the public pools, are not opening up we have seen a significant amount of sales. People coming in for back yard pools and of course with parents at home, kids at home, it is a great way to entertain your kids, out in the pool,” Ideal Distributing Sales Associate, Jill Bostic said.

Ideal is offering free water testing in store to make sure it is safe to swim in. Bostic also said it is still important to practice social distancing in the water.