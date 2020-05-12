BARH celebrates National Hospital Week

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The week of May 10 through May 16 is dedicated to honoring hospitals.

At Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital, they are celebrating by planning small events and activities for their workers, and passing out t-shirts and other treats. They are even having a socially distanced cook out on Friday of their staff.

Rocco Massey is the Community CEO of Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital.

“I can’t think of a more important time right now than to get together and celebrate a little bit, the hard work that’s being provided by all of our staff here at the hospital. Those are the people on the front lines that are saving lives and providing good care for our patients,” Massey said.

If you know someone who works at a hospital, make sure to let them know how much you appreciate them!