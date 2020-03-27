BARH Southern WV clinic holds drive-thru testing

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Each day more COVID-19 cases are reported and people grow more concerned of getting sick. That is why the Southern West Virginia clinic held a Viral Respiratory Clinic.

Sandra Stack was one of the nurse practitioners who commanded the testing.

“Because the whole community is concerned right now. I think the unknown is the biggest thing for people. Maybe just to ease people’s minds,” Stack said.

They offered drive-thru testing for four hours to anyone who felt they may have the virus. When you pulled up, you were directed to the back of the building. They asked people to stay in their cars, and directed them to the screening tent.

Once people got to the screening tent, a nurse took their temperatures and asked about respiratory symptoms, like a cough. If someone did not have both of those things, they were sent home. But, if they did have those symptoms, the individual was sent to the testing tent.

There, people received a COVID-19 test that was sent to a lab. What makes this clinic so important, is that a patient did not have to wait for their doctor to suggest the test.

“The most important thing is you don’t have to have a doctor’s order. You can come and be screened and it’s of no charge,” Stack said.

Free, convenient testing like this, is important to keep the community safe.

“Just to keep you calm, and safe, that’s the most important thing: keeping you and your family safe, away from others,” Stack said.

They will hold this clinic again on Tuesday, Mar. 31 and Thursday, Apr. 2.