Beckley ARH brings awareness to epilepsy

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local hospital wants to bring awareness to Epilepsy.

Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital held an event Friday, November 15, in honor of Epilepsy Awareness Month. Patients and families were able discuss symptoms, obstacles, and more. The Epilepsy Foundation of West Virginia, a newly founded organization, was there to provide more information on their organization and medication options.

Barbara Hannig is a founding board member of Epilepsy Foundation of West Virginia.

“We’re here. We’re available. We can give you more information. And let’s talk about it,” Hannig said.

