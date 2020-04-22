Beckley Board of Realtors orders lunch for first responders

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – First responders are serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it can be difficult for them to sit down and enjoy a hot meal.

On Wednesday, April 22, the Beckley Board of Realtors recognized the hard-working employees at Jan Care Ambulance. The Board of Realtors delivered lunch to employees at Jan Care in Beckley.

They brought in catering from Pasquale’s to say thank you for serving on the front lines. President of the Board, Tim Berry said it was the least they could do.

“They’re out here 24/7, 365 days a year,” Berry said. “They’re in harm’s way on a daily basis and we just thought it would be a good gesture for us to just say thank you for the hard work that these men and women put in on a daily basis.”

According to Berry, they provided meals to about 50 employees at Jan Care.