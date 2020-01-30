Beckley businessman runs for Mayor

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley business man joined others in the race for Beckley Mayor.

Tony Martin owns T. Martin Business and Financial Services in Beckley. He wants to do more for his customers. He is a Beckley native and volunteered his time as a firefighter. He ran for mayor before and said this year he is returning to fight the same issues he wanted to back then.

“But I decided to throw my hat back in the ring again because the same issues we faced in 2011, I feel like are the majority of the same issues we face today. Our neighborhoods are deteriorating,” said Martin.

If elected, Martin hopes to rebuild dilapidated houses and buildings, work on the community centers, and rebuild sidewalks. He hopes these goals will bring more businesses and more jobs to the area.