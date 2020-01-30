Beckley businessman runs for Mayor

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley business man joined others in the race for Beckley Mayor.

Tony Martin owns T. Martin Business and Financial Services in Beckley. He wants to do more for his customers. He is a Beckley native and volunteered his time as a firefighter. He ran for mayor before and said this year he is returning to fight the same issues he wanted to back then.

“But I decided to throw my hat back in the ring again because the same issues we faced in 2011, I feel like are the majority of the same issues we face today. Our neighborhoods are deteriorating,” said Martin.

If elected, Martin hopes to rebuild dilapidated houses and buildings, work on the community centers, and rebuild sidewalks. He hopes these goals will bring more businesses and more jobs to the area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Fayetteville named top adventure town

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayetteville named top adventure town"

Mercer County Commissioners approve project lifesaver

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County Commissioners approve project lifesaver"

Greenbrier County Commission under investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier County Commission under investigation"

Early voting underway for Fayette special levy election

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early voting underway for Fayette special levy election"

Foster greyhound in Fayette County sheds light on dog racing controversy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Foster greyhound in Fayette County sheds light on dog racing controversy"

Suspicion surrounds another death at Clarksburg VA Medical Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspicion surrounds another death at Clarksburg VA Medical Center"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News