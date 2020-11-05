Beckley city administrators work with owners of demolished buildings for a plan moving forward

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Now that Main Street is back open, Beckley city administrators discussed what will happen with the empty space.

The two demolished buildings were owned by two community members. Therefore, it is up to them what they will do with the property, but Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said he hopes the owners can work out something with the city.

“What can we do to entice the owners to be progressive, look forward, with or without the city’s aid to create something there that further enhances that block of Main Street,” Rappold said.

The buildings were a part of the historical district of Beckley. Therefore, there are restrictions on what the owners can do with the property. Rappold said the city leaders are still not sure what will happen to the Wells Fargo building.