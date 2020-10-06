Beckley City Council organizes litter sweep

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — City leaders started an initiative to clean up Beckley.

Beckley City Council members will get together Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 to do a litter sweep. Councilwoman at Large Sherrie Hunter will be stationed at city hall, passing out grabbers, vests, and trash bags. Each Ward can have 15 volunteers and will be stationed at a road in Beckley. The city of Hinton will also be participating.

“We have all of these people that are volunteering their time, to make their city cleaner and greener. That’s a positive thought which will lead to a positive action,” Hunter said.

If you are interested in volunteering, reach out to the councilman in your ward.