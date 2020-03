BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley city officials are working to get ahead of the Coronavirus.

City council is hosting a meeting on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. to talk about ways to prepare for the virus in case it makes its way to southern West Virginia.

Representatives from local hospitals, first responders, and law enforcement will also be attending to help come up with a plan for the worst case scenario.