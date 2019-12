BECKLEY, WV(WVNS)- Celebrate this holiday season by seeing the Nutcracker at Woodrow Wilson High School starting Friday, December 6, 2019.

The show is put on by Beckley Dance Theatre and Beckley Performing Arts . Shows will go on Friday, December 6 and Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 7 p.m. with an afternoon performance on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. as well.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15 a ticket.