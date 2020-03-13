Beckley Fire Department gets new ride

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Fire Department will soon be responding to emergencies in a new ride.

Through the fire levy, the department received a new truck for Station 3. The truck features a ladder unlike any one they own, that allows them to conduct a rescue in a tight space.

Lt. Mark Gaston is with the Beckley Fire Department and works on the trucks.

“As time goes by, everything moves. You can’t have anything too old in this. The world is changing and this new piece of equipment is going to be a very tactical piece in this first line of defense for everyone,” Gaston said.

The truck is not in service yet. It has to go through inspections, but the station expects it to be in service soon.