Beckley Fire Department takes precautions against COVID-19 outbreak

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Our local firefighters are still working around the clock to keep the city safe, but are also taking some precautions themselves.

Beckley Fire Department checks each firefighter’s temperature before they enter the building and asks them a series of questions. If a member of the team isn’t feeling well, they send them home.

Lt. Chris Graham said they also thoroughly clean the station three times a day.

“Because we are in and out of the public a lot with our job. We don’t know what we are bringing back to the station. So, we try to limit any spread of infection here,” Graham said.

Dispatchers also screen calls for possible COVID-19 cases and warn the team. For those calls, they wear proper protective equipment and limit the exposure of each firefighter.