Beckley Fire Department warns about forest fire season

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As winter comes to a close, forest fire season begins.

Beckley Fire Department warns against burning between the months of March and May. The laws state burning can only take place between the hours of 5 p.m to 7 a.m. It is illegal to burn anything besides leaves or branches.

Capt. Earnest Parsons works with the Beckley Fire Department and the Fire Prevention Bureau.

“If the winds are picked up some, just use caution. There’s more of a chance of fire spreading if the wind is blowing and that type of thing. You have to also supervise the fire at all times,” Parsons said.

Firefighters advise people not to burn in barrels and to make a safety strip around the fire. It is also important to keep the fire a safe distance from any buildings or homes.

