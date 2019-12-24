Beckley Firefighter of the Year awarded

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)- Beckley Fire Department recognizes their hard workers at the station each year.

They name someone firefighter of the year, annually, at this time. This year, Captain Gregg Blevins was named firefighter of the year. Blevins is a shift commander and also works to keep trucks and other equipment maintained every day on the job.

Chief Ed Wills with the fire department said Blevins was the perfect recipient of this award for all of the work he does for the station.

“We look for someone who has went above and beyond in making the department better and serving the citizens. We felt Gregg has accomplished that through efforts in maintaining equipment,” Chief Wills said.

Wills also said that Blevins spends a lot of his off time on call in case he is needed to help with equipment maintenance last minute.

