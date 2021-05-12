Beckley Housing Authority hosts last food giveaway

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local organization will hold its last food distribution event.

The Beckley Housing Authority hosted multiple food giveaways, but Friday, May 14, 2021 will be its last. It will no longer be funded by the stimulus bill. This food giveaway will be at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.. This is a partnership with the Save the Children food bank.

Executive Director of the BHA, Donna Whitt, said they hope to find another way to hold these giveaways.

“This was made possible by a stimulus act from the past president and the current president cancelled it. So this will be our last truck. But hopefully we can come up with something else that may take place of it,” Whitt said.

They will give out 1,200 boxes of fresh food to the community. There are no qualifications, anyone can get a food box.