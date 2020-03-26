Beckley Mayor reacts to COVID-19 case in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The first case of COVID-19 in Raleigh County was confirmed Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020.

Beckley City Mayor Rob Rappold said he and other Raleigh county leaders were not surprised. They shut down non essential offices and city employees are now working from home. Rappold said he is concerned about the people who still have to go to work.

“We remain concerned about our police officers, firefighters, our first responders, who may just by virtue of doing what they do, day in and day out, we worry about them becoming infected,” Rappold said.

Rappold is working with city council members, government officials, and county commissioners on a plan for a possible COVID-19 outbreak.

