Beckley murder trial continues

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The second day of trial took place on Tuesday, Mar. 2, 2021 for Tremaine Jackson. He is on trial for the murder of Troy Williams, which happened in May 2020 in the parking lot of Pet Supplies Plus in Beckley.

The day kicked off with opening statements. Raleigh County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons said video surveillance and key witnesses would prove Tremaine Jackson killed Troy Williams.

“On the morning of May 6, 2020, Troy Williams woke up and did not know this would be his last day on earth, but it would be. This is the story about his last day of his life,” Parsons said in court.

But Defense Attorney Kris Kostenko said the state did not have enough evidence to prove Jackson was guilty or even in Beckley at the time of the murder.

“Any evidence of Mr. Jackson in Beckley. None. You’re going to hear witness testimony in the parking lot is pretty much inconsistent with the statements that those young ladies came to the investigators with,” Kostenko said.

In Parson’s opening statement, he said Jackson was trying to sell rock salt to Williams as meth. This then led to a fight between Jackson and Williams, and eventually Jackson allegedly shot Williams.

After opening statements, the jury heard from multiple witnesses. The first few testimonies were from people who were at the scene of the crime and provided key details.

Jurors also heard the 911 calls from May 6, 2020, the day of the shooting. The people who made those phone calls said Williams struggled for air during his last moments.

Cpl. Timothy J. Hughes with the Beckley Police Department was one of the first people to respond. He described Williams’ condition when he arrived.

“He kept repeating that. I’m gonna die. I’m gonna die,'” said Hughes.